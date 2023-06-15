Adams Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

