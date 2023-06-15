Adams Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.05% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 760,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHYL opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $36.37.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

