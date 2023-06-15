Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Trading Down 17.5 %

ATRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 60,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,421. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

