adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $175.09

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.09 and traded as high as $189.25. adidas shares last traded at $186.50, with a volume of 106 shares traded.
adidas Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
adidas (ADDDF)
