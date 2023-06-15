Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Admiral Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.92.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.6004 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Admiral Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.63) to GBX 2,543 ($31.82) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.27) to GBX 1,650 ($20.65) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

