Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $491.51.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

