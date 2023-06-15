Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $486.38. 2,597,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.93. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $491.51. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.83.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

