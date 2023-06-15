Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $476.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.78 and a 200 day moving average of $362.93. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $491.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.83.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

