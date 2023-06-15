Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.65-15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $19250-19350, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

ADBE traded up $11.38 on Thursday, reaching $490.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,820,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.78 and its 200 day moving average is $362.93. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $495.20. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $439.83.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

