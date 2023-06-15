Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Affirm Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

