AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.85

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.15. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 97,337 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MITT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $774,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.