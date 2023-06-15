AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.85

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.15. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 97,337 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MITT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.86.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
