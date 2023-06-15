Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.71. 404,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

