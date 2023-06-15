Aion Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $395,869.72 and $1,015.75 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00105483 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033843 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.