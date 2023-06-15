Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.59

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 137613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EADSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.
Airbus Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.
Airbus Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
