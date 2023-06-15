AJ Bell’s (AJB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AJB. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.11) to GBX 490 ($6.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 370 ($4.63) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

LON AJB opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.11) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 339.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 404.07 ($5.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,344.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.12), for a total value of £15,989.40 ($20,006.76). Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

