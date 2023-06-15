Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,799 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.63. The stock had a trading volume of 186,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,004. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $272.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.