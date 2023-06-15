Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up about 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 501,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,397. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.