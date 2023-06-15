Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $484.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.63 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

