Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 9,639,558 shares.
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
