Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in May

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of AGNPF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.