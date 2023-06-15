Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.54

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.54 and traded as high as C$11.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$11.24, with a volume of 1,986,471 shares.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7749326 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -644.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

