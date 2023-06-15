Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $791.67 million and approximately $47.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,740,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,363,439 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

