Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

