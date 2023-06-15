Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.2 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $17.12 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APYRF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

