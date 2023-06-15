Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTSW remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

