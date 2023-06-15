Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,858,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Altria Group worth $130,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,315,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.19. 733,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

