Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €123.20 ($132.47) and last traded at €122.60 ($131.83). 1,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.00 ($130.11).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €124.76.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

