AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 3.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 7,849,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,051,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,844,766 shares of company stock valued at $44,424,730. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

