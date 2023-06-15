American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SDSI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $51.48.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
