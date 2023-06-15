American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SDSI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:SDSI Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 582,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 89.63% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

