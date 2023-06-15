American Trust Acquires 19,811 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Trust owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

