Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

AMGN stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.81. The company had a trading volume of 338,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

