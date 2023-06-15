Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $23,398.80.

On Friday, April 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $24,920.30.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.91. 159,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,670. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

Institutional Trading of F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

