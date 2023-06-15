Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at £113.44

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £113.44 ($141.94).
AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a £119 ($148.90) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £130 ($162.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.91) to £119 ($148.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £115.74 ($144.82) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is £113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,736.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.18. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($118.86) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($155.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
