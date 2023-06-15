Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $20.83

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

