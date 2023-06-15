Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Workday (WDAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY):

5/26/2023 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $240.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $240.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $250.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $245.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $220.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $252.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00.

5/26/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $243.00.

5/25/2023 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2023 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Workday is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

5/1/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2023 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $217.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $38,320,705. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

