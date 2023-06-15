Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $15,010,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

