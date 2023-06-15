Ankr Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $191.63 million and approximately $17.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015818 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,040.88 or 0.99993591 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018801 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01932763 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $17,550,709.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.