Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in May

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:AIF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.45.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
