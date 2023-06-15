Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in May

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AIF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

