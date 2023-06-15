AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.37

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.37 and last traded at $176.05, with a volume of 174613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $40,559,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,961,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in AppFolio by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

