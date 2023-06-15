AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $173.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $85.51 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AppFolio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

