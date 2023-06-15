Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 3.7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.29. 474,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,080,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $630.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.