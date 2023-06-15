Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 3.7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.29. 474,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,080,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $630.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $118,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,575.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $235,104. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

