Ardor (ARDR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $58.85 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00034331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

