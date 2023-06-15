Ardor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $802,800.77 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $59.07 million and $802,800.77 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

