Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 64,480 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $6,133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,606.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1 %

ARES stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. 1,248,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,089. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ares Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.