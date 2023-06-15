ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 440.0 days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

Shares of ARIAKE JAPAN stock opened at 35.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 35.75. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 52 week low of 34.97 and a 52 week high of 37.65.

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of natural seasonings. Its business activities include production, processing, export, import, and sale of seasonings, agricultural and livestock products, marine products, and quasi drugs as well as the management of restaurants. The company was founded on June 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

