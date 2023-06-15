Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 33,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 260,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 920,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 408,949 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

