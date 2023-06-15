Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $169.08, but opened at $161.14. Arista Networks shares last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 1,123,419 shares.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,286 shares of company stock worth $30,301,727. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

