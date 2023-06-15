Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.32 and traded as low as C$7.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 452,415 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AX.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a market cap of C$821.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.