Ascent Group LLC Buys 13,482 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

