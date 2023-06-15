Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

